Covid fourth wave threat increases as cases rise in country

While the third wave of corona outbreaks has subsided, the crisis of the fourth wave is now looming large. In some parts of the country, the daily covid cases is once again on the rise and health systems are on high alert. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has already appealed to all to take precaution, noting that Covid is not gone yet.

Fear of a fourth wave of corona has already been expressed. In many cities, covid is on the rise. The situation in Gurugram in Haryana is worrying. The covid positivity rate has increased to 8.5 per cent. A total of 179 new cases were reported in Haryana on Wednesday. Of these, 146 patients were from Gurugram alone. Apart from this, the number of patients is increasing in many parts of Delhi. The number of patients on Wednesday doubled compared to Tuesday. A total of 325 new cases were reported in Delhi on Thursday. The covid positivity rate in Delhi is currently 2.39 per cent. The government has taken serious note of the covid cases in some schools in Delhi.

Even if a patient is found in the school, the school should be closed or the concerned division should be kept closed. In four schools in Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad and Noida, in the last 7 days, 44 children have been infected with corona, 16 of whom are under 18 years of age. Schools have been closed immediately as a precaution. On the other hand, the daily number of patients in Mumbai is also increasing to some extent. On Wednesday, 73 new patients were added in Mumbai. This was the highest number since March 17. On Thursday, 56 new patients were found in Mumbai municipal area.

Meanwhile, the central government is keeping a close eye on the situation. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has sent a letter on April 8 to five states - Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram - alerting them over the rising number of patients. After that, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also appealed to the people to be careful. 'The Corona pandemic is not over yet. Therefore, we have to behave in accordance with covid and take necessary care, 'he had said. Many possibilities are being expressed about the XE variant. In such cases, vigilance is essential. "We can't tell you today what will happen tomorrow," he said.

