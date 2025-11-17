Delhi CM permits power connections in buildings penalised for illegal construction

New Delhi, Nov 17 Providing major relief to over 1.25 lakh Delhi families, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday lifted the restrictions on providing electricity connections in buildings that have been issued notices by local bodies for illegal construction and violation of building bye-laws.

Following the Chief Minister’s approval, the government has issued the official order. This decision will immediately benefit more than 1.25 lakh families in the capital.

According to the Chief Minister, under the new order, discoms or private power distribution companies can no longer deny electricity connections merely on the ground that a property has been booked by the Municipal Corporation for unauthorised construction.

A connection can be denied only when the Municipal Corporation formally notifies that a property is under demolition or sealing action, she said.

The Chief Minister stated that this decision has been taken in the public interest. The Delhi Government is committed to ensuring citizens’ fundamental rights and access to essential services under all circumstances.

As per the Chief Minister’s directions, the Special Secretary of the Power Department has issued the necessary order.

The Chief Minister said that the power department had been receiving continuous public complaints stating that the private discoms (power distribution companies) either denied or disconnected electricity connections on the grounds that the concerned properties had been “booked” or issued notices by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for unauthorised construction.

In several such cases, it was found that even years after demolition orders were issued by MCD, no action was taken due to various reasons. The Chief Minister said that now even those properties booked by the Municipal Corporation for unauthorised construction will be eligible to receive electricity connections.

He said that lakhs of people have been living in these properties for years, but were deprived of electricity connections only because of the “booked property” status —causing inconvenience and, in many areas, leading to increased electricity theft.

She emphasised that depriving consumers of basic facilities is not justified under any circumstances. This order is a significant step towards safeguarding citizens’ fundamental rights and bringing more transparency to the system.

The Chief Minister further said that the Delhi Government prioritises transparent governance and citizens’ right to essential services. Therefore, after reviewing the matter in consultation with the Law Department, it was necessary to ensure that citizens receive legal, safe, and regular electricity supply.

