Delhi High Court Reviews Petition Challenging AAP’s Rs 2100 Monthly Scheme for Women

A petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the election promise made by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to provide Rs 2100 per month to women in Delhi under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana. The bench of Justice Jyoti Singh took up the matter on Thursday and questioned the petitioner, on the basis of treating the case as an election petition, commenting, "How is it maintainable as an election petition? You should file a PIL instead."

The Court asked the petitioner to present arguments on the maintainability of the plea and scheduled the matter for a hearing on Friday. The petitioner seeks a direction to the Election Commission to expeditiously dispose of the complaint dated January 3, 2025. The petitioner also requests the Court to direct the Election Commission to halt the further submission of forms related to the Mahila Samman Yojana by AAP workers.

Recently, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced the launch of the Delhi government's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, revealing an increase in the monthly stipend for women aged 18 and above to Rs 2,100, up from the previously proposed Rs 1,000.