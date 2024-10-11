Delhi Loot CCTV Video: Young Man Strangled and Robbed by 'Gala Ghotu' Gang in Palam; 4 Arrested

A new gang of robbers in Delhi is making headlines they are known for robbing people by strangling them from behind and fleeing with their belongings. Victims, often walking alone, are forced to hand over money and valuables like jewellery to save their lives. The known by name 'Gala Ghotu' Gang targets anyone they believe might have even a small amount of cash, such as Rs 100 or Rs 200.

Delhi Loot CCTV Video

A shocking CCTV footage from Delhi's Palam area shows the 'Gala Ghotu' gang strangling a man before looting his bag. Police have arrested two adults and two minors involved in the crime.#LokmatTimes#DelhiCrime#PalamIncident#GalaGhotuGang#CCTVFootagepic.twitter.com/zr9wFfgKeR — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) October 11, 2024

In Delhi's Palam area, on the night of October 1, this gang committed a similar crime by chasing a young man. They strangled him to death, stole his bag and fled the scene. His bag contained only Rs 400. CCTV footage shows the gang members slowly walking behind the victim on a deserted road at night. One of them approaches from behind and strangles him while the others loot his belongings and escape.

A case was registered, and the Delhi Police began investigating by analyzing CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Following a series of raids, the police succeeded in apprehending four members of the gang—two adults and two minors.