Delhi Red Fort Blast: CM Rekha Gupta Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex Gratia for Families of Victims

Delhi Red Fort Blast Update: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for families of those killed in a car blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening. The government will provide Rs 5 lakh each to individuals permanently disabled and Rs 5 lakh to those seriously injured.

दिल्ली में हुई दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना ने पूरे शहर को स्तब्ध कर दिया है। इस मुश्किल की घड़ी में दिल्ली सरकार की गहरी संवेदनाएँ उन सभी परिवारों के साथ हैं जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खोया है और जो इस घटना में घायल हुए हैं।



दिल्ली सरकार हर पीड़ित परिवार के साथ मज़बूती से खड़ी है और… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) November 11, 2025

In a post on X, Gupta said the incident has "left the entire city in shock" and extended condolences to affected families. She added the Delhi government will ensure proper treatment for the injured and emphasised that peace and security in the city remain a top priority.

The blast occurred when a Hyundai i20 exploded near the Subhash Marg traffic signal by the Red Fort, killing 13 people and injuring several others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the National Investigation Agency to submit its report as soon as possible. The NIA will formally take over the investigation from Delhi Police and examine all aspects, including materials used in the blast and possible terror links.

(With inputs from agencies)