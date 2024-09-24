Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Killed by Friends as He Refuses to Give Treat After Buying New Mobile Phone

Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was killed on Monday evening in Shakarpur after he refused to give a treat to his friends after buying a new mobile phone. The deceased has been identified as Sachin, who lived in the Shakarpur area and was a Class IX student at a local government school.

Sachin had recently bought a new phone and was returning home from the market when he was attacked by three of his friends, according to police. The friends had demanded a treat, but Sachin refused, leading to an argument that escalated into violence. Eyewitnesses said the attackers chased down Sachin and stabbed him before fleeing the scene.

Sachin suffered severe injuries and was left bleeding on the ground. Despite efforts from locals who rushed him to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Shakarpur police station, charging the suspects under multiple sections, including murder. The accused have been identified and are also minors. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.