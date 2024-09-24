Dengue Cases Surge in Delhi: Over 300 Reported in Last Week; Malaria and Chikungunya Cases Also on the Rise

Delhi has witnessed a surge in dengue cases, with over 300 reported in the past week, bringing the total for the year to 1,229, according to official data. Meanwhile, malaria cases have also increased significantly compared to last year, with 363 cases recorded so far this month, up from 294 during the same period in 2023. The rise in mosquito-borne diseases in the national capital is evident as authorities monitor the situation closely.

The total number of malaria cases reported in Delhi last year was 426, with the highest concentration of cases occurring in the West Delhi zone. So far this year, Delhi has reported 43 cases of chikungunya, nearly double the 23 cases recorded during the same period last year, when a total of 65 cases were documented. The South Delhi zone has reported the highest number of chikungunya cases this year.

Last week, the city experienced a spike of nearly 250 dengue cases within seven days, as reported by PTI. According to data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, from January to September 21, there have been a total of 1,229 dengue cases, which includes a fatality involving a 54-year-old patient at Lok Nayak Hospital, confirmed by a senior official at the facility.

Delhi reported 651 cases of dengue this month, a significant increase from the 256 cases reported in August. The number of cases has remained in the triple digits since August. However, these figures are comparatively lower than those reported last year, both cumulatively and on a month-to-month basis. By this time last year, Delhi had recorded 3,013 dengue cases, a substantial rise from 525 cases in 2022. Overall, the city reported 9,266 dengue cases for the entire year, along with 19 fatalities attributed to the disease.