Dharamshala Paragliding Tragedy Video: Tourist from Gujarat Dies After Glider Crash; Flights Banned Till September 15

A horrific accident took place in Dharamshala, a popular tourist destination, on Monday evening, when a paraglider collapsed mid-flight. Satish Rajeshbhai, a 25-year-old tourist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, tragically lost his life in the incident at Indrunag, on the outskirts of Dharamshala. A heart-wrenching video of the accident is going viral on social media.

Kangra ASP Hitesh Lakhanpal said the accident occurred during take-off. After flying only a short distance, the glider failed to gain proper lift and crashed to the ground with tourist Satish Rajeshbhai and the pilot, Suraj. Both sustained injuries in the accident.

Dharamshala Paragliding Crash Video

Still don’t get how people trust adventure sports in India. Another life lost in Indrunag Dharamshala — 25 year old Satish from Gujarat. Just months ago a 19 year old girl lost her life at the same spot. The site was closed till September, but flights were still taking place. pic.twitter.com/fPv4XujHzf — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) July 14, 2025

Satish suffered severe injuries to his head, mouth, and other parts of his body. He was rushed to Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, and later referred to Tanda Medical College for further treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Meanwhile, pilot Suraj is undergoing care at Balaji Hospital in Kangra. Police have informed Satish’s family, and his body will be handed over after the postmortem, officials said.

This is the second paragliding accident at Indrunag in the past six months. In January, 19-year-old Bhavsar Khushi, also from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, died after her paraglider collapsed during take-off. ASP Lakhanpal said the police are investigating whether there was any negligence regarding safety standards.

In response to the latest tragedy, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa has banned all paragliding activities in the district until September 15. While the ban is expected to affect the tourism industry, officials emphasised that the move was necessary to ensure the safety of tourists. These incidents have once again underscored the critical importance of safety measures in adventure sports like paragliding.