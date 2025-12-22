Doctor-Patient Fight at Himachal Pradesh’s IGMC Caught on Camera, Video Surfaces

A shocking incident of violence between a doctor and a patient has been reported at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, the largest hospital in Himachal Pradesh. The incident took place during treatment and a video of the clash has gone viral. The dispute began after a doctor allegedly addressed the patient in an improper manner. The argument soon turned into a physical fight inside the hospital ward. In the 15-second video, the doctor is seen attacking the patient who was lying on the bed. The patient then hit back, following which the doctor lost control and repeatedly punched the patient.

IGMC शिमला का ये वीडियो बिस्तर पर लेटा हुआ व्यक्ति एंडोस्कोपी करवाने अस्पताल आया था।



बात कुछ भी हुई हो इस तरह का व्यवहार किसी डॉक्टर द्वारा निंदनीय है, डॉक्टर भगवान का रूप है पर इस तरह के कुछ लोग इस प्रोफेशन पर सवालिया निशान खड़े करते है



अगर बात हाथापाई तक आई है तो इसके कारण… pic.twitter.com/IWYWHLp0Ob — Gems of Himachal (@GemsHimachal) December 22, 2025

People present at the spot tried to intervene but the doctor allegedly pushed them away. After the incident, angry locals gathered outside the hospital and raised slogans in support of the patient.

According to the patient, he had come to the hospital for an endoscopy. The argument started over lying on the bed. The patient objected when the doctor addressed him disrespectfully. The situation worsened after the doctor behaved rudely. When the patient questioned the doctor’s manner of speaking, the doctor allegedly attacked him.

According to the reports, the patient’s family has demanded a public apology and dismissal of the doctor. They warned of protests if their demands are not met.

The viral video has caused outrage and raised serious questions about safety and behaviour inside hospitals. According to the reports, following the video, the hospital administration ordered an inquiry. IGMC management has formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter. IGMC Medical Superintendent Dr Rahul Rao said strict action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.