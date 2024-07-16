Doda Encounter: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Speaks to Indian Army Chief About Ground Situation in Jammu and Kashmir

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi about the situation and ongoing operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district amid an encounter with terrorists, said sources to news agency ANI on Tuesday, July 16.

Earlier, four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

"Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh spoke to COAS General Upendra Dwivedi this morning. RM was apprised of the ground situation and the ongoing Counter Terrorist Op in Doda by the Army Chief," Office of the Defence Ministry posted on X.

Doda Encounter Update

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to the Indian Army chief, who apprised him about the ground situation and ongoing operation in J&K's Doda: Sources pic.twitter.com/e5jWVulOBf — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2024

"Four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, have been killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in the Doda area of Jammu and Kashmir. The operations are still going on," Defence officials said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also expressed deep concern over the armed encounter in the Dessa area of district Doda.

"Deeply disturbed by the reports of armed encounter in Dessa area of district #Doda in my Lok Sabha constituency. Words fall short of condoling and condemning the martyrdom of our Bravehearts. Let all of us join together to defeat the nefarious designs of the enemy and, maintain peace and harmony for which Doda has always been known for," Singh posted on X.