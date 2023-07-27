Drunk man zigzagging overspeeding BMW on Ahmedabad roads arrested

Ahmedabad, July 27 The police have arrested Kamlesh Tulsibhai Bishnoi, a resident of Shiromani bungalows in the city's CTM area, who was caught driving under the influence of alcohol without a valid permit and zigzagging his overspeeding BMW on the city roads, said officials on Thursday.

He has been arrested under section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act and section 66(1)(b) of the Prohibition Act.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor