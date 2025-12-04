E-governance push: Maha govt grants full legal validity to digital 12 extracts, other vital land records

Mumbai, Dec 4 The Maharashtra government, to further promote e-governance, has granted full legal validity to Digital 7/12 extracts and other vital land records (8-A, Ferfar). Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said that the government has released a government resolution to implement new Rules for Digital Land Records under the 2025 Act.

“Proudly announcing a massive leap in E-Governance for Maharashtra. No more dependency, no more queues. There will be Trust Through Tech as extracts like 7/12, 8A, and Mutation (Ferfar) are secured with a Digital Signature, QR Code, and a 16-digit verification number; Talathi's stamp is not required. This paves the way for affordable access, as anyone can get an official and verified extract for just Rs 15. The digital extracts will be acceptable for all government work. This is our commitment to transparency, speed, and ease of business,” said Minister Bawankule.

According to the government resolution, the state government has commenced the implementation of the 'Maharashtra Land Measurement and Record Keeping Act, 2025' by framing detailed rules for the measurement of village land and the preparation of updated land records.

“The new rules aim to streamline the process for citizens seeking official land documentation. Digital Signature: The rules govern the procedure for authenticating records, including the digital signature of the Land Revenue Officer on the official records. Citizen Access: Citizens can now apply for corrections or updated records through two primary methods. Online Portal: Accessing the official Mahabhumi Portal (http://digitalbaliraja.mahabhumi.gov.in). Offline/Direct: Applying through the Village Revenue Officer (Gram Mahsul Adhikari) or the Tahsildar's office. This move marks a significant step toward digitising and modernising land administration and reducing manual processes,” said the government resolution.

The government resolution also said that a 7/12 extract is a crucial official land record document, particularly in rural Maharashtra, India, that combines two village forms: Form VII (Record of Rights) and Form XII (Agricultural Details). It provides comprehensive information about a parcel of land, including ownership, land area, survey number, and agricultural specifics, and is used to verify land ownership for transactions, loans, and resolving disputes.

Further, an 8A extract is an official land record document, also known as a "Khata", that summarises a landowner's rights and details revenue information like tax liabilities and payments. It is a vital document for verifying ownership, tracking land revenue, and completing transactions like property sales or loans. It is primarily used in Maharashtra and complements other documents like the 7/12 extract.

As far as the 'Ferfar' is concerned, it is a legal record that tracks the mutations (changes or transfers) of land ownership over time. It is also known as the Mutation Register and is maintained by the local revenue authorities, primarily the Talathi office. The term Ferfar refers to the process of recording any change in the ownership of a piece of land in the official land records.

