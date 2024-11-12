Earthquake in Haryana: 3.2 Magnitude Quake Hits Rohtak

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Rohtak, Haryana, on November 12, 2024, at 07:50:53 IST. The tremor occurred at ...

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Rohtak, Haryana, on November 12, 2024, at 07:50:53 IST. The tremor occurred at a depth of 7 km, with its epicenter located at latitude 28.75 N and longitude 76.78 E.

An earthquake struck eastern Cuba on Sunday, shaking buildings in Santiago de Cuba, the island's second-largest city, and nearby areas. The tremor, recorded by the US Geological Survey at a magnitude of 6.8, hit Cuba's southeastern coast in Granma province, near the municipality of Bartolome Maso, which was home to former Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s headquarters during the Cuban Revolution.

Tags :EarthquakeharyanaRohtak