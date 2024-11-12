Earthquake in Haryana: 3.2 Magnitude Quake Hits Rohtak

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Rohtak, Haryana, on November 12, 2024, at 07:50:53 IST. The tremor occurred at a depth of 7 km, with its epicenter located at latitude 28.75 N and longitude 76.78 E.

