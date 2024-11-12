Earthquake in Haryana: 3.2 Magnitude Quake Hits Rohtak
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 12, 2024 09:21 AM2024-11-12T09:21:22+5:302024-11-12T09:22:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Rohtak, Haryana, on November 12, 2024, at 07:50:53 IST. The tremor occurred at ...
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Rohtak, Haryana, on November 12, 2024, at 07:50:53 IST. The tremor occurred at a depth of 7 km, with its epicenter located at latitude 28.75 N and longitude 76.78 E.
Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit #Rohtak, Haryana at about 7:50 am: National Center for Seismology— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2024
(@NCS_Earthquake)#Earthquake#Haryana
EQ of M: 3.0, On: 12/11/2024 07:50:53 IST, Lat: 28.75 N, Long: 76.78 E, Depth: 7 Km, Location: Rohtak, Haryana.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 12, 2024
