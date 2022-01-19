ED raid on my relative is revenge for PM security breach: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday alleged that a recent raid at his relative Bhupinder Singh Honey's house indicated that it was a 'revenge' for the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur in Punjab.

He added that Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and other agencies are being used by the Central government in order to implicate him.

"I have come to know that ED said, 'Don't forget PM Modi's Ferozepur visit.' This raid reflects 'revenge'. In order to implicate me, my nephew was interrogated for 24 hours ... The agency didn't get any proof against me," said Channi while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh.

"ED, income tax and other agencies are being used by Central government...Be it West Bengal or Punjab, the revolution started in these states. Delhi is trying to suppress (us) but Punjab will hit back...," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at nearly a dozen places in Punjab in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.

The federal agency searched the residence and office premises of the suspects including premises linked to sand mafia Bhupinder Singh Honey.

According to ED officials, Honey is reportedly a relative of Channi and had allegedly floated a firm named Punjab Realtors to get sand mining contracts.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor