Father killed his daughter during the fight with his wife in Muzaffarnagar district

Muzaffarnagar: A man allegedly thrashed his two-year-old daughter to the ground on Monday during a fight with his wife in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, leading to her death. Officials said the family members immediately started the rites of the daughter.

But the police reached the village Firozabad and sent the body for the postmortem. One of the close relatives of the girl told the police that her parents always used to fight. And in the last fight, the father angrily stapped the girl on the floor and she got very serious injuries. According to police, the girl was already dead when she took to the hospital. Sunil Sharma, in charge of the Kakroli police station, said that a case has been registered against Shahnawaz (victim's father) under section 304 ) of the Indian Penal Code.