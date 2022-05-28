Fire at Chemical factory in Delhi's Ranhula

New Delhi, May 28 A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Ranhula area of Outer Delhi on Saturday morning.

According to a fire department official, they got a call regarding the incident at 2 a.m. Initially, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and later more were sent.

"The fire broke out at Sharma Chemical Factory destroying the corrugated paper rolls, cartons and machines inside 450 square yards factory. The exact reason of fire is yet to be ascertained," said the official.

It took four hours for the fire tenders to bring the fire under control.

The fire official said that by 6:20 am the fire was under control.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor