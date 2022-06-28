Flood threat emerges in north Bihar, Seemanchal areas

Patna, June 28 Several districts in north Bihar and the Seemanchal area were facing floods as a number of rivers in the region rose above the danger mark on Tuesday.

Several villages in Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj, Katihar in Seemanchal, as well as East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Supaul and other districts were affected due to flooding.

In Araria, the water level of Nuna river rose on Tuesday and flooded several villages after washing away the embankment at Sikti block. The section of road connecting Sikti to Singhiya was also damaged by flood water. Children were seen playing in flood water.

Beside Nuna river, Lohandra river was also flowing above the danger mark and flood water entered everal villages coming under the Kursakanta block. The Parman and Bakrav rivers were 10 centimetres above the danger mark in Jokihat block.

The water level of the Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Kosi, and Kamla Balan river have also crossed danger level in several places, due to continuous rainfall in Nepal.

A total of 1.32 lakh cusec water was released from Valmikinagar Barrage in the last 24 hours leading to flood like situation in Bettiah, Bagha, and Gopalganj. The administration of these districts were on high alert as the rain is continuously taking place in Nepal and adjoining districts of Bihar.

The districts of north Bihar lie lower than contiguous areas of Nepal, and hence, water accumulates there and creates havoc for the residents.

The administration has alerted people and asked them to move to higher ground.

