Former K'taka CM Yediyurappa hands over Rs 25 lakh to murdered Bajrang Dal activist's family

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha who was murdered last month.

The state police have arrested 10 people so far in this connection.

Earlier on February 28, schools and colleges reopened in Shivamogga city after one week. The educational institutions were closed for a week following the murder of Harsha. Shivamogga district administration has extended the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) here, till March 4.

Following the murder, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra alleged that it was "planned".

( With inputs from ANI )

