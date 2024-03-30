Girl dies after eating birthday cake ordered online in Punjab; case registered

Chandigarh, March 30 The birthday celebrations of a 10-year-old girl turned tragic after she reportedly died a day after eating her birthday cake ordered online in Patiala.

The police said on Saturday that a case under Sections 273 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered following a complaint lodged by the girl's family members, alleging that the girl died after consuming the birthday cake. Other family members also fell ill after consuming the cake, the complaint said.

“We are awaiting the viscera report to determine the exact cause of death,” said a senior police officer.

He added that the case was registered against the owner of a bakery for 'causing death by negligence and supplying poisonous food'.

The cake was ordered online for the birthday celebrations on March 24. As the health of the family members deteriorated, they received preliminary treatment but the 10-year-old girl was declared dead by the doctors.

While the bakery's name and location remain undisclosed, the victim's family sought a thorough investigation into its operations and the quality of its products.

The grandfather of the deceased told the media that the family had ordered the cake online at around 6 p.m. on March 24.

“At around 11 p.m., the whole family fell ill. The two younger daughters started vomiting. There were five people at home at that time. While the youngest daughter's life was saved as she vomited the cake, we lost the other girl," he said.

As per the bill copy of the cake, which was ordered by the deceased girl’s mother Kajal, there is no shop named ‘Cake Kanha’ at the registered address in Patiala.

The police suspect that the bakery is a cloud kitchen. Additionally, another receipt invoice of Zomato shows billing done from Amritsar, not Patiala.

However, IANS does not verify the authenticity of the receipt issued by the food delivery app.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor