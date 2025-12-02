“Government Not Ready to Discuss Sir in Parliament”: Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday slammed the Centre for not allowing a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Parliament, calling the move "unfortunate for the country and harmful for democracy." The Upper House witnessed sharp exchanges between the new Chairperson, CP Radhakrishnan, and Kharge amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition MPs demanding a debate on the SIR exercise.

Speaking to ANI outside the Parliament building, Kharge said that MPs from the INDIA bloc will continue the "fight" against the ongoing SIR exercise. "The Opposition is raising it and wants to discuss the SIR matter seriously. But the chairman did not allow, and the government is not ready to discuss. This is unfortunate for the country and harmful for democracy. We will fight today and tomorrow also. They don't allow us. They don't even mention which members gave notice, what the subject matter was," he said.

Earlier today, before the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm following continued sloganeering by Opposition MPs, addressing the Chair, Kharge said that the names of the MPs who submit Suspension of Business notices under Rule 267 are not acknowledged in the House. He said, "The purpose of the notice given under Rule 267 should be stated in the House. But suddenly, it has happened that for the members who give notices, neither their name is read out nor the subject of the notice is read out. I don't want to embarrass you. But the earlier chair used to only look at Nadda ji, and now you only look at us.

Also Read: Gold trader murder case: Police move Calcutta HC against anticipatory bail to Rajganj BDO

The comments led to a heated exchange between Kharge and Chairman Radhakrishnan, highlighting the tension over parliamentary procedure and transparency. Opposition MPs have been raising the SIR issue. The INDIA bloc also held a protest at Parliament's Makar Dwar, holding placards and banners that read "Stop SIR-Stop Vote Chori".