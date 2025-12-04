‘Govt breaking protocols’: Congress backs Rahul Gandhi over no Oppn-Putin meeting

New Delhi, Dec 4 The Congress on Thursday backed Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, after he alleged that the Centre has been advising foreign delegations against meeting or holding discussions with the LoP. He said such interactions had been a long-standing norm under previous governments, both during the UPA and NDA eras.

Congress leaders said that the current government is violating established protocols.

LoP Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, made outside Parliament, came just hours ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to India. His statements are expected to spark political reactions and could escalate into a fresh round of exchanges between the BJP and the Congress.

“Meetings with the LoP traditionally take place when foreign delegations visit India. This has been a long-held practice during the terms of both Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“But this government has deliberately attempted to scrap that precedent. It instructs foreign delegations not to meet the LoP. This is happening repeatedly, and it appears to have now become its official policy,” he added.

Speaking outside Parliament, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “It is protocol that any visiting dignitary may meet the Leader of the Opposition if requested. However, this government wants everything to revolve around them and refuses to follow democratic norms. They are breaking established procedures. In a democracy, everyone should have the opportunity to speak, discuss, and participate — but here, no discussion is permitted.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor added, “In a democracy, it is healthy for visiting leaders to meet representatives across the political spectrum.”

Congress MP Tariq Anwar said, “It has always been India’s tradition that whenever a foreign leader visits, there are formal talks, bilateral discussions, and agreements — alongside meetings with opposition leaders.”

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy told IANS, “For the past 10 years, the NDA government has not allowed Opposition voices within the House. Now the same behaviour is being reflected outside Parliament. Prime Minister Modi must understand that meeting the LoP is a democratic tradition. Such participation strengthens democracy and signals transparency to the world. But the government seems unwilling to allow this.”

Congress MP Vivek Tankha said, “Our democracy rests on healthy traditions. If Rahul Gandhi has said this, it reflects an established democratic practice being ignored.”

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, “It is unfortunate. Ever since the Modi government came to power, the level of insecurity has risen so much that Opposition leaders are prevented from meeting visiting dignitaries.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant added, “This is wrong. The Leader of the Opposition is not a minor position.”

