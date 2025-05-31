Govt to work for welfare of underprivileged keeping Ahilyadevi Holkar as role model: Maha CM Fadnavis

Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra), May 31 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar's work and thoughts are still guiding the state system, adding that she had firmly established an ideal system of justice, and worked to provide justice to those who were victims of injustice.

“Keeping in mind her ideals of public service and governance, the state government will also work for the welfare of the underprivileged," the Maharashtra CM said while speaking on the occasion of the Tricentenary Birth Anniversary of Punyashloka Ahilyadevi Holkar at Shrikshetra Chondi.

CM Fadnavis said that Ahilyadevi ruled for 28 years.

She brought about a revolution not only in the political but also social, economic, religious and cultural fields. She worked with great dedication on the revival of temples, construction of ghats, establishment of dharamshalas, water supply system for the poor and women empowerment.

“Ahilyadevi Holkar renovated religious places across the country including Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Pandharpur, Nashik and Jejuri from her own funds. She rebuilt the temple at Somnath. While building ghats, temples and doing charity, she spent from her own wealth instead of spending from the government treasury. Despite having such wealth, she lived a simple life. She did not spend money for herself but spent it for the welfare of the society... hence she became Lok Mata,” the Maharashtra Chief Minister said.

To provide employment to the poor, Ahilyadevi Holkar set up a large textile industry centre in Maheshwar, where Maheshwari Textiles started.

She created a prosperous economy. She was the first female ruler to create a separate unit of women soldiers. Her army had discipline, skill, and she also started producing indigenous cannons for war readiness. Her approach to justice was very progressive.

"Ahilyadevi's ideal justice system was firmly established. She worked to provide justice to the unjust. She banned dowries. She worked to enrich the lives of women," the Maharashtra CM said.

He said that Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar's biography, work and ideals are as effective and inspiring even after 300 years.

"On the occasion of her birth tercentenary, the government has prepared a development plan of Rs 681 crore. The cabinet has decided to create a grand memorial in her name, 'Adishakti Abhiyan' for women empowerment and a multilingual film based on her. Through this, her work will be spread across the country,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the birthplace of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi, Chaundi, is a vibrant temple of Marathi culture. Ahilyadevi did the work of showing the world a welfare state and a good government.

"Ahilyadevi worked for the development of the common people. She dedicated her life to the protection of religion. She had the foresight to start a military unit for women. She taught women to stand up against injustice," he added.

