Gujarat Budget 2022: Know the details and highlights of Gujarat budget 2022-23
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 3, 2022 05:23 PM2022-03-03T17:23:15+5:302022-03-03T17:23:27+5:30
Gujarat Budget 2022-23 (BJP)
The BJP led Gujarat presented its budget today at 1 pm, in which the government made several announcements related to new schemes and funds or the welfare of its people. BJP laid the size of 2,43,965 crores for the state budget.
- School of Excellence Project- Rs. 10 thousand crores for students' welfare.
- Department of Agriculture - Rs. 7737 crores for the farmers of the state.
- Farmer Welfare and Co-operation- Rs. 2310 crores will help farmers to produce crops.
- Agriculture for various sectors- Rs. 231 crores this money will help the various small sectors of agriculture.
- Infrastructural Facilities- Rs. 500 crores to improve the state's infrastructure.
- Maintenance and Management of Stray Cattle- Rs.50 crores for the cows of the state who provide milk.
- Water and resources development- Rs. 5339 crores to provide water in every house. Read more
- Irrigation Facilities- 272 crores for the irrigation sector.
- Narmada Project- Rs. 6090 crores
- Health and Family Welfare- Rs. 12,240 crores to help the people in needy time. Read more
- Education Department- Rs. 34, 884 crores to make the state's education best. Read more
- Mission School excellence scheme- Rs. 11,88 crores for the students who are from backward families.
- Government School- Rs. 937 crores for the children who go to a government school.
- Inter caste marriage- Rs. 1 lakh to 2.5 lakh for those couples who want to do inter-caste marriage.
