Gujarat govt distributes Rs 2.26 crore aid to flood-affected vendors

Vadodara, Sep 25 The Vadodara district administration in Gujarat on Wednesday distributed the special relief package announced by the state government for flood-affected vendors in Vadodara.

“At least 7,448 vendors received the financial aid directly deposited into their bank accounts. The district administration has deployed 200 personnel in 100 teams, each conducting door-to-door surveys,” an official said.

He added that the teams assist traders in filling out simple forms and collecting necessary documents to facilitate direct aid transfers through the respective Mamlatdar's office.

“The relief package has benefited 4,591 small street vendors and cart owners in Vadodara, with Rs 2.26 crore already disbursed. In addition, 1,079 traders with small permanent cabins have received Rs 2.15 crore. Large cabin traders have also been included in the relief, with 1,686 traders receiving Rs 6.74 crore,” the official said.

He added that around 92 traders with small and medium-sized permanent shops have been provided Rs 78.20 lakh under the Chief Minister's relief package.

Earlier, Minister Rushikesh Patel had emphasised the government’s commitment to the speedy recovery of businesses and traders affected by recent floods in Vadodara.

The minister added that the eligible traders can receive financial assistance based on the extent of their losses, with specific aid amounts determined by the type and size of their business.

“Lorry and rack holders can receive up to Rs 5,000 in financial aid. Traders with small permanent cabins (up to 40 square feet) are eligible for up to Rs 20,000, while those with larger cabins (over 40 square feet) can receive up to Rs 40,000. Small and medium-scale shop owners can access up to Rs 85,000 in assistance,” the minister said.

He added that for shop owners with a monthly turnover exceeding Rs 5 lakh, the government is offering loans of up to Rs 20 lakh at an interest rate of 7 per cent for three years, with a maximum loan limit of Rs 5 lakh.

“Applications for financial assistance must be submitted to the municipal commissioner, mamlatdar, or chief municipal officer by October 31,” the minister informed.

