Gurugram Accident: CCTV Captures Speeding Thar Before Deadly Crash That Killed Five (Watch Video)

Gurugram Accident News: Five people were killed and one injured when a speeding Thar SUV lost control and rammed into an exit divider near Jharsa Flyover on the Gurugram-Delhi-Jaipur Highway early Saturday, September 27, 2025. CCTV footage shows the vehicle coming from the service lane at high speed before hitting the divider. The SUV, bearing Uttar Pradesh registration, was completely damaged in the crash. The injured, 28-year-old Kapil Sharma from Bulandshahr, was shifted to a hospital.

VIDEO | Gurugram, Haryana: Five people were killed and a person was injured after their Thar SUV crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway early Saturday. According to the police, Pratishtha (25), Lavnya (26), Aditya (30), Gautam (31), and another woman, Soni, died… pic.twitter.com/9Bsg4OIbpX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2025

The deceased include 25-year-old Pratishtha Mishra from Raebareli, 30-year-old Aditya Pratap Singh from Agra, 31-year-old Gautam from Sonipat, and 26-year-olds Lavanya Singh and Soni. Police are contacting their families.

According to the reports, the group had come from Greater Noida and visited a club named Ebola, where they consumed alcohol. The accident occurred around 4:30 a.m, shortly after they left the club. Police have launched a detailed probe into the incident.