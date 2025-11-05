Gurvinder Singh: Kabaddi Player Shot Dead in Punjab's Ludhiana; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Gurvinder Singh, a Kabaddi player, was allegedly shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana district. The murder has sparked fear and tension in the region over gang violence in the state. The murder took place in the Samrala block of the district, marking the second such incident in recent days.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder of Kabbadi player Gurvinder Singh in a social media post under the name of 'Anmol Bishnoi.' The post-named individuals are allegedly involved in shooting the Kabaddi player. "Karan Madhpur and Tej Chak." killed Gurvinder Singh.

Also Read | International kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab.

The claim of responsibility was jointly taken by gang members Harry Boxer and Aarzoo Bhishnoi in the social media message. The incident came after another murder of a Kabaddi player on October 31 this year. The player is identified as Tejpal from Ludhiana.

Ludhiana police launched an investigation into the alleged murder and are currently working to verify the authenticity of the social media posts and identify the suspects named by the gang.