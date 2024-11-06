Hardoi Road Accident: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Kin of Deceased, Rs 50,000 for the Injured

Uttar Pradesh (November 6, 2024): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured in a road accident in Hardoi district on Wednesday.

The collision, which involved an auto and a truck, resulted in the deaths of 11 people. Four others were injured, though all are now said to be out of danger.

Adityanath expressed his condolences on social media, stating, "The loss of life in this road accident is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I have instructed the district administration to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "The road accident in Hardoi is heart-wrenching. Many families have lost their loved ones. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this immense sorrow and wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured."

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/QuwUD4frBn — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 6, 2024

The injured victims have been hospitalized and are receiving treatment. Police said they are being transferred to a district hospital for further care.