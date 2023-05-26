Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests patwari for accepting bribe

Chandigarh [India], May 26 : The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a patwari posted in Halka Bhana on charges of corruption, an official statement said on Friday.

The Patwari was arrested while accepting Rs 10,000 in exchange for facilitating the distribution of land in favour of the complainant.

According to an ACB spokesperson, the arrested individual has been identified as Rahul.

The arrest occurred based on the complaint filed by Sanjay, a resident of Kaithal district.

According to the complainant, the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for expediting the land distribution process in his favour.

"Upon verifying the complaint, the ACB promptly formed a raiding team, apprehending Patwari on the spot while accepting the bribe in the presence of independent witnesses," the spokesperson said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused Patwari at the ACB police station in Ambala.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor