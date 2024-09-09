Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP Releases First List of 20 Candidates for Upcoming Polls

Amid ongoing discussions about a potential alliance with Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its first list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. The list includes the names of 20 candidates. The AAP had been negotiating with Congress for 10 seats in the alliance, but the release of this candidate list suggests that a Congress-AAP alliance in Haryana may no longer be feasible.

📢Announcement 📢



The Party hereby announces the following candidates for the state elections for Haryana Assembly.



Congratulations to all 💐 pic.twitter.com/Ulca3eVppu — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 9, 2024

Read Also | EC Reschedules Haryana Polling to October 5, Counting to October 8 to Honour Bishnoi Traditions

The list includes 20 names, with notable candidates such as Anurag Dhanda for the Kalayat seat, Bittu Pahalwan for Samalkha, Bijender Hooda for Rohtak, and Pawan Fauji for Uchana Kalan.

This announcement follows Congress's release of its second list of candidates on Sunday. Congress's list features nine names, including Brijendra Singh for Uchana Kalan, Mohit Grover for Gurugram, Kuldeep Sharma for Ganaur, Ashok Arora for Thanesar, and Paramvir Singh for Tohana.

In Uchana Kalan, Brijendra Singh will face JJP’s Dushyant Chautala. A notable contest will also take place in Tosham, where former Chief Minister Bansi Lal's grandchildren are competing. Congress has fielded Anirudh Chaudhary, while his cousin Shruti Chaudhary is the BJP candidate for the seat.

Read Also | Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Big Parties Couldn’t Do What Your Son Arvind Kejriwal Did, Says Sunita Kejriwal (Watch Video)