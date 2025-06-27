Haryana Crime: Father-in-Law in Faridabad Rapes Unconscious Woman and Kills Her After Husband Gives Sleeping Pills

A shocking incident has come to light from Haryana, where a man allegedly raped his daughter-in-law while she was unconscious, before killing her and burying her in a pit dug outside their house in Faridabad district. The victim’s in-laws from Uttar Pradesh lodged a missing complaint earlier. Despite searching for her for two months, the police were unable to trace the woman.

The 24-year-old victim, a native of Shikohabad in Firozabad district, Uttar Pradesh, had married in Faridabad, Haryana, in July 2023. Since then, she had reportedly been facing harassment from her in-laws over dowry and gifts. According to the investigation, the police said the victim’s husband and father-in-law planned to kill her on April 14, reported NDTV. To execute the plan, the mother-in-law was sent away to attend a family wedding in the Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, to provide an alibi.

On the night of April 21, the woman’s husband allegedly mixed sleeping pills into the food served to his wife and sister, rendering them unconscious. He then slept in a separate room on a different floor. According to the father-in-law’s confession, he entered his daughter-in-law’s room late that night, intending to kill her, but raped her while she was unconscious before murdering her. He did not inform his wife or son about the rape at the time, according to the NDTV report.

After killing the woman, the father-in-law called his son into the room. Both men allegedly wrapped the victim’s body and dumped it into a pit that had been dug in the compound of their house. Neighbours believed the pit was intended for sewerage work. It was subsequently filled with bricks and soil, and a concrete slab was laid over it a few days later.

#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana | ACP Rajesh Kumar Lohan says, "Tanu and Arun got married on 21 June, 2023. We got a missing report of Tanu that was filed by Arun. Police took cognisance and received some tip-offs from the family. The matter surfaced that Bhoop Singh, father-in-law… pic.twitter.com/eXibLnQrgq — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025

ACP Rajesh Kumar Lohan said, "Victim and her husband named Arun got married on 21 June, 2023. We got a missing report of her that was filed by Arun. Police took cognisance and received some tip-offs from the family. The matter surfaced that Bhoop Singh, father-in-law of the victim, strangled her to death and buried her in a pit in front of the house... Police will continue to investigate the case based on further information."

The father-in-law confessed to the crime during interrogation. He is currently under a three-day police remand with the district crime unit. The woman’s decomposed body was later retrieved from the pit and has been sent for autopsy. Following the discovery, an FIR was registered naming four members of the family, including the father-in-law, mother-in-law, husband, and sister-in-law.

According to the woman’s maternal family, she had been harassed by her in-laws for dowry and was being pressured for more money since her marriage.