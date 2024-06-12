Haryana Fire: Blanket Factory Engulfed in Massive Blaze in Panipat (Watch Video)

A blanket factory building in Haryana's Panipat was engulfed in a massive fire on Wednesday. As of now, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

Many workers may be trapped inside the factory. However, fire brigade vehicles and police have reached the spot and are trying to control the fire.

Visuals From Fire Site

#WATCH | Haryana: A massive fire broke out at a blanket factory in Panipat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/csOKRXoNGz — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, huge clouds of black smoke emanate from the building where the fire erupted. Workers of the company are also seen pulling out materials from the building to save it.