Heatwave in Telangana Leads to Mass Deaths of Fish as Temperature in State Crosses 47 Degrees Celsius

Heatwaves and dry weather have led to mass casualties of fish in lakes across Telangana. The state's temperature has soared to 47 degrees Celsius, causing the water in lakes, including Polkamma Cheruvu and Kamuni Cheruvu, to become extremely hot, resulting in the mass death of fish.

As the temperature increases, the solubility of dissolved oxygen in water decreases, leading to diminished availability. Simultaneously, the rise in temperature increases metabolism, increasing the demand for oxygen.

Fish die of heat in Telangana: Heatwave Costs Farmers Big



Summer heat in Telangana is proving fatal for fish in ponds. Rising temperatures have caused water in Polkamma Cheruvu and Kamuni Cheruvu to become dangerously hot, leading to mass fish deaths. Fish farmers in Rangareddy… pic.twitter.com/29pB5eSVWJ — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) May 6, 2024

Thus, oxygen supply declines as temperature rises while demand for it increases, creating a demand-supply mismatch. Fish have a maximum tolerated temperature limit for survival.

Additionally, many districts in Telangana recorded maximum temperatures of over 46 degrees Celsius yesterday. Even in Hyderabad, the temperature touched 44 degrees Celsius.