Himachal Pradesh: Class 10 Student Dies by Suicide After Mother Asks Him to Stop Watching TV and Focus on Studies

A Class 10 student died by suicide after his mother stopped him from watching television. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon in Panoha village of Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh. Police reached the spot after being informed about the incident and registered a case of suicide. The body was sent for post-mortem to a nearby hospital. The incident caused shock in the local area.

According to available information, the boy was studying in Class 10. On Thursday afternoon, his mother told him to stop watching television and focus on studies. Upset by this, the boy left the house. When he did not return for a long time, family members started searching for him.

Later, he was found hanging in an old, abandoned house located a short distance from his home. Villagers immediately informed police. After reaching the spot, police took the boy’s body into custody and sent it to a government hospital. Based on the statements of the family, a case of suicide has been registered and investigation is underway, said DSP Ghumarwin Chandrapal Singh.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525