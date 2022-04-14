Huge change in approach to disaster management after 2014: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said there has been a huge change in the approach to disaster management in the country after 2014.

The Home Minister's remarks came while interacting with the personnel involved in the rescue operation of a ropeway accident in Jharkhand's Deoghar earlier this week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with the personnel of various agencies and civil society members who took part in the operation.

"Before 2014, there was only a relief based approach, after Modi ji became the Prime Minister, the approach of saving human lives came in disaster management," Shah said.

"I congratulate and thank all the representatives of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Air Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Army, District Administration as it was a very difficult operation which they carried out patiently," Shah further said.

In such a short span of time, Shah said, so many agencies together with such good coordination carried out the operation with minimum damage.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. May God give them the strength to bear this loss.

After a lot of exercises, the Home Minister said, a hierarchy has been formed down to the village with the support of NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and District Collector. The hierarchy works well in the most difficult disaster with mutual coordination on the basis of their practice."

"And, they are ready to save people's lives all the time. The Deoghar accident is a living example of this," added the Home Minister.

At least three people have died in the rescue operation in Deoghar where over 48 people were trapped in cable cars mid-air since Sunday after two cable cars collided with each other due to a technical glitch on the ropeway.

All the trapped people were rescued till Tuesday in the harrowing rescue operation that was carried on the 770-m ropeway to the Trikut hills in Deoghar by the combined teams of the Indian Air Force, Army, ITBP and NDRF.

The Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand tourism department, is India's highest vertical ropeway. It is around 766-metre long.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor