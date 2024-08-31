Hyderabad Accident: 10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Run Over by Truck in Habsiguda; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Hyderabad Accident: A 10-year-old girl, Kameshwari, died after a truck collided with the scooter she was riding on as a pillion in the Habsiguda area of Hyderabad. The incident was captured on CCTV.

సీసీటీవీ ఫుటేజీ.. లారీ మీద నుండి వెళ్లడంతో 6వ తరగతి విద్యార్థిని మృతి



హబ్సిగూడలో నిన్న సాయంత్రం జరిగిన రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో 6వ తరగతి చదివే కామేశ్వరి అనే విద్యార్థిని మృతి చెందింది.



సాయంత్రం పాఠశాల అయిపోగానే తన తల్లితో స్కూటీ మీద ఇంటికి వస్తుండగా లారీ ఢీకొని కింద పడింది.. లారీ వెనక… pic.twitter.com/qnJBap2NS1 — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) August 30, 2024

Kameshwari, a Class 6 student at Johnson Grammar School, was riding home with her mother, Santoshi, and younger brother, Vedansh, a Class 2 student at the same school. The accident occurred when a truck coming from the Uppal area struck their scooter.

The collision caused Kameshwari, Santoshi, and Vedansh to be thrown into the air. Kameshwari fell onto the road and was subsequently run over by the truck, sustaining critical injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital and efforts by medical staff, she succumbed to her injuries.