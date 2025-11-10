Hyderabad-Bapatla Bus Accident: 30 Passengers Evacuated Safely After Vehicle Overturns

Hyderabad: In tragic turn of events a bus traveling from Hyderabad to Bapatla turn sideways near Reddygudem. This accident occurred on Monday morning in Andhra Pradesh, when bus lost control and turned sideways. Fortunately, all 30 passengers onboard were safely evacuated through the emergency exit, and no injuries were reported.

According to preliminary reports, the bus rammed into a set of pipes placed along the roadside for ongoing construction work before skidding and falling sideways. Passengers managed to exit through the emergency door, preventing what could have been a serious tragedy. The reports vehicle was traveling from Hyderabad to Bapatla when the mishap occurred. Fortunately, all 30 passengers on board were safely evacuated without any major injuries.

Earlier, on November 4, 2025, at least three people died and around 40 others were critically injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Indore's Simrol area. According to officials, two people died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital. Nine others were rushed to Indore's MY Hospital, where three are reported to be in critical condition. Around 30 passengers sustained minor injuries in the tragic incident.

The police official stated that a case has been registered under relevant sections and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the accident, but officials are investigating possible causes, including over-speeding or mechanical failure.