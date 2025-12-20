India engine of global workforce, shaping new era of mobility: EAM Jaishankar

Pune, Dec 20 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Saturday said that as developed nations grapple with ageing populations and economic stagnation, India is surging ahead with a growing pool of trained human resources, positioning itself as the "engine of a global workforce" and ushering in a new era of cross-border mobility.

Addressing the 22nd Convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), EAM Jaishankar said old stereotypes about India are steadily fading, with the country now being defined by its talent and skill base.

He said the world increasingly views India through its strong work ethic, technological aptitude and family-centric culture.

Citing recent achievements such as the indigenous 5G stack, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and the country's lunar landing, the External Affairs Minister said these milestones have laid a solid foundation for the next generation to build upon.

EAM Jaishankar said the world is undergoing a phase of “rebalancing”, noting that the global order established after World War II is clearly unravelling and giving way to a more complex, multipolar system. He urged graduating students to engage with the world with greater confidence and capability.

He pointed out that the global economic and political pecking order has changed significantly, with no single country, regardless of power, able to impose its will on all issues. To remain competitive, he said India must double down on the ‘Make in India’ initiative and develop contemporary manufacturing capabilities to keep pace with rapid technological shifts.

"A large economy like India must develop substantial manufacturing capacities to match fast-changing technologies," he said.

The External Affairs Minister identified globalisation, rebalancing and multipolarity as the three key forces shaping the current transition, marked by new centres of influence beyond the traditional West and a world no longer dominated by a single power.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said he was delighted to participate in the convocation and encouraged students from over 40 countries to step forward confidently into the global workplace as India assumes a larger role internationally.

Later in the day, Jaishankar took part in a session titled ‘Diplomacy to Discourse’ at the Pune International Literature Festival (PILF) 2025, where he drew parallels between coalition politics in India’s past and the current global order.

"The world today is like coalition politics… no coalition enjoys a majority," he said, adding that combinations are constantly forming and shifting.

He reiterated that India would align with different partners on different issues based on national interest, stressing: “Whatever helps my country, that would be my choice.”

