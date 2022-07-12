India logs 13,615 new Covid cases, 20 deaths

India on Tuesday reported 13,615 Covid cases, a decline against previous day's 16,678 count, as per Union Health Ministry's data.

In the same period, 20 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,25,474.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also risen to 1,31,043 cases, accounting for 0.30 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 13,265 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,29,96,427. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has increased to 3.23 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 4.24 per cent.

Also, a total of 4,21,292 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.73 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 199 crore.