India logs 20,044 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India reported 20,044 new COVID cases on Saturday in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country had breached the 20,000 mark after 146 days logging 20,038 cases yesterday.

The active cases in the country have gone up to 1,40,760.

As many as 18,301 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the country to 4,30,63,651.

The recovery rate currently stands at 98.48 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 56 patients succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll in the country rose to 5,25,660.

The country tested 4,17,895 samples in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate came out to be 4.80 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.40 per cent.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 199.71 COVID vaccine doses were administered till date.