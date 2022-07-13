India records 16,906 new Covid cases, 45 deaths

India reported 16,906 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a rise from the previous day's count of 13,615, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

In the same period, the country reported 45 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,25,519.

The active caseload has also risen to 1,32,457, accounting for 0.30 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 15,447 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,30,11,874. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.49 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has declined to 3.68 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 4.26 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,59,302 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.77 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 199.12 crore.