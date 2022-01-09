India reports 1,59,632 new Covid cases in last 24 hrs, Omicron tally reaches 3,623

Amid an unabated resurgence, India registered 1,59,632 new Covid cases, another significant single-day spike, and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The new fatalities has increased the nationwide death toll to 4,83,790.

The active caseload has jumped to 5,90,611, accounting for 1.66 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Omicron case tally has climbed at 3,623, of which 1,409 have been discharged from hospitals.

So far total 27 states have reported the new variant, according to the Ministry.

The recovery of 40,863 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,44,53,603. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.98 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 15,63,566 tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total to 69 crore.

With the administration of over 89 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 151 crore as of Sunday morning.