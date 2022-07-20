India reports 20,557 new Covid cases, 40 deaths

India reported 20,557 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a rise from the previous day's count of 15,528, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

In the same period, the country has reported 40 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,25,825.

The active caseload has marginally rose to 1,45,654 cases, accounting for 0.33 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 18,517 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,31,32,140. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.47 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has increased to 4.13 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 4.64 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,98,034 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.06 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 200.61 crore.