India reports 2,259 new cases of covid-19, 25 deaths

India reported 2,323 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours against 2,259 infections reported the previous day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday morning.

In the same period, the country reported 25 Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,348.

The active caseload of the country has marginally declined to 14,996 cases, accounting for 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,346 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,94,801. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate continues at 0.47 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.51 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,99,382 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.63 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 192.12 crore.