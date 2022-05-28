India reports 2,685 new covid cases, 33 deaths in the last 24 hours

India witnessed a marginal decline in Covid cases with 2,685 infections being recorded in the past 24 hours, against previous day's 2,710, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Also, 33 deaths were registered taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,572.

Meanwhile, the active caseload rose to 16,308 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,158 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,09,335 Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's Daily Positivity rate continues at 0.60 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.54 per cent.

In the same period, a total of 4,47,637 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.93 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 193.13 crore.