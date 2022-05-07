India reports 3,805 new Covid cases, 22 deaths in the last 24 hours

India reported 3,805 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 0.78 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Due to the recovery of 3,168 COVID patients during this period, the active cases in the country increased to 20,303 which accounts for 0.05 per cent of the total number of cases.

The total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 4,25,54,416. The recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

As many as 22 patients lost their lives in the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the country to 5,24,024.

The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.79 per cent.

India conducted 84.03 crore COVID tests in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,87,544 COVID samples have been tested in the country so far.

As far as the vaccination is concerned, 17,49,063 fresh COVID vaccines were jabbed during this period. The total number of vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive rises to 190.00 crore.