Indian Air Force Firefighter Recruitment 2024: Applications Open for Non-Combat Roles Under Agnipath Scheme; Check Details

In the budget session of Parliament, the opposition alleged that the family of the soldier who died while serving as a firefighter did not receive the amount promised by the government, raising significant political controversy. Amidst this turmoil, the Indian Air Force has announced a fresh recruitment drive for firefighters. This recruitment, known as Agniveer Vayu Non-Combatant Recruitment 2024, aims to fill positions in housekeeping and hospitality. The application process for these vacancies begins today, August 17, 2024, and will close on September 2, 2024. Detailed information on how to submit applications has been provided.

It is important to note that this recruitment is not for combat personnel. Candidates must have completed the 10th grade or an equivalent examination from a recognized board. Additionally, only unmarried male candidates are eligible to apply. While the roles are non-combat, candidates will need to undergo a physical fitness test. Requirements include a height of at least 152 cm, a chest expansion of 5 cm, and completing a 1.6 km race in 6 minutes and 30 seconds. Candidates must also perform 10 push-ups, 10 sit-ups, and 20 squats, with a time limit of 1 minute for each exercise.

There are specific age requirements as well; candidates must be born between January 2, 2004, and July 2, 2007, making the maximum age limit 21 years as of the date of enrollment. The selection process will include a written exam and a physical test. Notably, applicants can fill out the application free of charge, and applications must be submitted offline. Click Here for detail information.