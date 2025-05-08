Indian Navy Joins Offensive Against Pakistan: Reports Say INS Vikrant Struck Karachi After Army and Air Force

After the Indian Air Force and the India Army retaliated against Pakistani offences, including drone and missile attacks late evening on Thursday, May 8, the Indian Navy has also swung into action. INS Vikrant, stationed in the Arabian Sea, has begun causing massive destruction by targeting Karachi. The naval assault has triggered large fires across the city, including at the Karachi port, as per a national TV report.

As per the reports, the Indian Armed Forces also struck several metro cities in Pakistan, and a curfew has been imposed in several provinces in the neighbouring country. A massive explosion was reported near Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's residence in Islamabad.

INS Vikrant has launched a direct attack on Karachi from the Arabian Sea. Now the counter attack of all three forces has started.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳

Visuals emerged on social media, claimed to show destruction caused by the Indian Navy’s INS Vikrant, showing damage at Karachi International Airport. Vehicles, mostly cars, were seen on fire, with debris from exploded vehicles scattered across what appears to be the airport’s parking area. A public announcement can also be heard, urging residents to take children and the elderly to safety, lock their homes, and move to a safer location.

INS Vikrant in Action

Scenes from Karachi port in #Pakistan. INS Vikrant in action.🔥

Earlier on Thursday, Islamabad fired eight missiles towards Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia. However, all drones and missiles were intercepted by the Indian air defence system. Authorities also announced a complete blackout near the village near the border, including in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

This comes after India's retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. India has launched missile attacks on terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok) on the intervening night of May 6 and 7, targeting nine spots of JeM and LeT.