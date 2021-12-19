INS Shardul escorts MV Kavaratti to Kochi

INS Shardul has safely brought MV Kavaratti (Lakshadweep Development Corporation Limited-run ship) on which a fire had broken out last month, to Kochi, informed the Ministry of Defence on Sunday.

As per the Ministry, a fire had broken onboard MV Kavaratti in the starboard engine room on 30 November, which was subsequently extinguished by the crew. However, because of the damage caused by the fire, the ship could not start its engines and had anchored off Androth island on 30 November awaiting towing assistance for repairs.

Based on a request from the Lakshadweep administration for towing the ship from Androth to Kochi for repairs, the Indian Navy in a quick move dispatched INS Shardul to Androth for rendering assistance to the disabled ship on 16 December.

INS Shardul reached the area on 17 December. An expert team of officers and sailors of INS Shardul along with Officer-in-Charge Naval Detachment Androth Lietanant Commander Bishnu C Panda embarked MV Kavaratti am 17 December and undertook a detailed assessment of the damage.

During the interaction, the Naval crew assisted the crew of MV Kavaratti in starting the ship's port engine. Towing gears were passed to MV Kavaratti by INS Shardul and towing trials were conducted with MV Kavaratti.

The trials provided the much-needed confidence and reassurance to the crew of MV Kavaratti towards towing operations in case of failure of the port main engine en route.

After rehearsing various emergencies, INS Shardul escorted MV Kavaratti safely to Kochi PM 18 Dec 21. During the transit, personnel from INS Shardul and Naval Detachment Androth were embarked on board to provide assistance to the MV in case of any machinery breakdown.

( With inputs from ANI )

