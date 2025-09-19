Internship in Mumbai: IMC Trading Offers Rs 12.5 Lakh Monthly Stipend, Highest Ever for an Intern

While most companies prefer to offer internships for free, a Mumbai-based trading company has created a nationwide stir by offering an intern a salary of Rs 12.5 lakh per month ($14,182). This is the highest package ever offered for an entry-level position. The company had also offered a hefty package to its interns last year, but this year’s offer is nearly three times higher.

Amsterdam-based multinational trading firm IMC Trading BV has offered its interns in India a stipend of Rs 1.25 million per month, a three-fold increase from 2024. People familiar with the matter say that Quadeye has also offered its new employees a salary of Rs 7.5 lakh, a 50% increase from last year. These offers are considered extraordinary, given that Indian finance professionals typically earn an average annual package of Rs 700,000, according to Money Control.

Despite a slowdown in derivatives trading—down nearly 40% from last year’s peak due to stricter regulations—companies continue to roll out hefty offers. This is largely driven by sustained growth in India, the world’s largest derivatives market, which generated profits of $7 billion (approximately Rs 60,000 crore) in 2024 using algorithmic trading.

Daniel Wedge, Co-Head of Quant at IMC, said there is strong demand for profitable traders. “We are creating a new desk almost every month. Our goal is to find top traders and add them to our team. To achieve this, we are constantly seeking trading researchers and engineers. This demand has only intensified under the constant scrutiny of SEBI, especially after the recent controversy surrounding Jane Street Group LLC.”

Other companies are also expanding their footprint. Bengaluru-based Optimus Prime Securities and Research has begun scaling up operations, while the Bilakhia Group, active in healthcare and edtech, is preparing to enter the trading sector in collaboration with Minix Holdings. Bloomberg recently reported that most trading firms are ramping up hiring. Miami-based Minix, which opened its Gurugram office in 2022, continues to expand its staff aggressively.