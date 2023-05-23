Ishita Kishore tops UPSC, top four seats bagged by women (Lead, correcting name)

New Delhi, May 23 Ishita Kishore has topped the Union Public Service Commission examinations, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Interestingly, all the top four ranks in the examination have been bagged by women.

AS per UPSC, this time, a total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment, of which 183 are chosen as IAS officers.

Of the 933, 345 are from general category, 99 from Economic Weaker Sections, 263 from OBC, 154 from Scheduled Caste and 72 from Scheduled Tribe category.

Ishita Kishore topped the exam followed by Garima Lohia who secured second rank, Uma Harathi (third), Smriti Mishra (fourth), Mayur Hazarika (fifth), Gahna Navya James (sixth), Waseemm Ahmed Bhatt (seventh), Aniruddh Yadav (eighth), Kanika Goyal (ninth) and Rahul Shrivastava (tenth).

How many marks the candidates have secured in the exams will be announced after 15 days.

The commission has also prepared a reserve list of 178 candidates. For appointment for IAS posts, 180 candidates have been shortlisted.

It had conducted interviews in three phases for 2,589 candidates.

The third and final phase of the interview was conducted on May 18.

